Harold Kasten

Harold Lee Kasten, 95, of Tilsit passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau.

The second of five children, Harold was born Feb. 27, 1929, in Cape Girardeau to Oscar Walter and Ella Lydia Neumeyer Kasten.

Harold was a 1946 graduate of Jackson High School. He was inducted into the U.S. Army on Feb. 13, 1951, serving 15 months overseas, primarily working as a clerk with the Counterintelligence Corps in Japan. He was honorably discharged Feb. 3, 1953.

He and Mary Louise Oberndorfer were married June 2, 1957, at Zion Methodist Church in Gordonville. Their union was blessed with three children: Susan, Michael and Cheryl. They had been married 52 years when Mary passed away May 23, 2010.

Harold was involved in farming, and he was a 1986 retiree of the U.S. Postal Service, working as a city and rural route carrier for the post office in Jackson.a

He was a longtime member of St. James United Church of Christ in Tilsit and a former member of Zion Methodist Church in Gordonville, where he also taught Sunday school. His other affiliations included 4-H and 30 years in Boy Scout leadership.

To cherish his memory, Harold leaves two children, Susan (Mark) Rundel of Crane and Michael (Donna) Kasten of Jackson; two granddaughters, Ashley (Stephen) O’Larte of High Springs, Florida, and Kaitlin Rundel of Crane; two siblings, Joyce (Gene) King of Jackson and Donald (Peggy) Kasten of Columbus, Ohio; many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.