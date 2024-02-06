Harold Huff

Harold "Stass" Huff, 73, of Cape Girardeau died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, at Chateau Girardeau in Cape Girardeau.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.
Funeral will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Unity Baptist Church in Benton, with the Rev. Dennis Lowe officiating. Burial will be at the church cemetery.
