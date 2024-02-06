All sections
ObituariesDecember 19, 2024

Harold Huff

Harold "Stass" Huff, 73, of Cape Girardeau, passed away Dec. 18, 2024. Visitation is on Dec. 22, with the funeral on Dec. 23 at Unity Baptist Church, Benton.

story image illustation

Harold "Stass" Huff, 73, of Cape Girardeau died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, at Chateau Girardeau in Cape Girardeau.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.

Funeral will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Unity Baptist Church in Benton, with the Rev. Dennis Lowe officiating. Burial will be at the church cemetery.

