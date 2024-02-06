Guy Seabaugh

Guy Adam Seabaugh, 100, of Jackson passed away Monday, March 3, 2025, at Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau.

He was born Oct. 13,1924, in Sedgewickville, son of Jesse M. and Myrtle Seabaugh. He and Dorothy Fox were married March 4, 1950, in Piggott, Arkansas. They were married 69 years when she passed away Dec. 25, 2019.

Guy attended Propst School in Sedgewickville and Critesville School in Daisy. He was a veteran of World War II, having served in the U.S. Army from Dec. 28, 1944, until he was honorably discharged Nov. 18, 1946.

Guy was a crop and cattle farmer near Friedheim. He also drove a school bus for 15 years for Oak Ridge School District. He was baptized and confirmed at Sargents Chapel near Sedgewickville and was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson.

Loving survivors include his three children, Martha (Verlin) Mangels, Anita (Jeff) Hahs and Roger (Bonnie) Seabaugh, all of Oak Ridge; daughter-in-law, Donna (the late David) Seabaugh of Friedheim; 10 grandchildren, Dana (Brad) Craft, Dawn Seabaugh, Darin Seabaugh, Becky Bockelman, Jessica (Chris) Berner, Ryan Mangels, Jennifer (Andy) Spieler, Courtney (Ryan) Bierer, Adam (Cara) Hahs and Austin (Elizabeth) Hahs; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and one brother-in-law, Earl Sides.

Guy was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Seabaugh; parents; son, David Seabaugh; great-grandson, Luke Craft; four brothers, Loy, Troy, Dennis and Kelly Seabaugh; and two sisters, Eula Seabaugh and Ruby Hahs.