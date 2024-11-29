Glenda Gohn

Glenda Marie Gohn, 94, of Jackson passed away Thursday, November 28, 2024, at her home.

She was born July 20, 1930, in Cape Girardeau, daughter of Troy and Lunda Hartle Propst. She and David Gohn were married on Aug. 3, 1952, in Cape Girardeau.

Glenda was a 1948 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School. She worked for Jackson Exchange Bank for many years and Saint Francis Medical Center as a bookkeeper, retiring in 1990. She was a member of Red Hats Society and a den mother for the Cub Scouts. Glenda enjoyed scrapbooking, dancing, Kentucky Lake, time at the beach, practical jokes, laughing, playing cards with friends and spending time with her family. She loved her margaritas and was Facebook famous for her before and after margaritas photos.

She and David were members of New McKendree United Methodist Church and recently had been attending Cape County Cowboy Church.

Loving survivors include her husband of 72 years, David Gohn of Jackson; four children; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; son, Greg (Pat) Gohn of Jackson and their sons, Bryan (Tara) Gohn and children Josey, Layla and Lylah Gohn of Jackson and Justin (Laura) Gohn and daughter Ariel Gohn of Winter Haven, Florida; son, Gary (Patty) Gohn of Jackson and their son, Layton Gohn of Jackson and Patty's son, Josey Wolters of Jackson; son, Larry (Diane) Gohn of Winter Haven, their son David (Courtney Daudlin) Gohn of Winter Haven and daughter, Ivy Gohn of Winter Haven; and daughter, Robyn (Roger Popp) Gohn Farrar of Jackson, her son, Jacob Farrar, in the Marine Corps at Great Lakes, Illinois, and daughter Kylie Farrar of Jackson.