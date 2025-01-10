Glen Eggimann

Glen P. Eggimann, 89, of Jackson died Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, at Villas of Jackson.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to service time Saturday, Jan. 18, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.
The Rev. Joshua Schmidt will conduct the funeral at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Russell Heights Cemetery.
