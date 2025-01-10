All sections
ObituariesJanuary 10, 2025

Glen Eggimann

Glen P. Eggimann, 89, of Jackson passed away Jan. 10, 2025. Funeral services will be held on Jan. 18 at McCombs Funeral Home, with interment at Russell Heights Cemetery.

story image illustation

Glen P. Eggimann, 89, of Jackson died Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, at Villas of Jackson.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to service time Saturday, Jan. 18, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.

The Rev. Joshua Schmidt will conduct the funeral at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Russell Heights Cemetery.

