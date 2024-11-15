Gilbert Skipper

Gilbert has one son, Douglas Skipper, of Doniphan, and two daughters, Sherri (Chuck) Goforth of Anna, Illinois, and Jill Skipper Smith of Columbia. He has three grandsons, Blake (Makaenne) Goforth, Brent (AliceAnn) Goforth and Brock (Sarah) Goforth, all of Anna. Four great-grandchildren were born into his family this year. He was preceded in death by one great-grandchild in 2023.

He is survived by one brother, Ray (Karen) Skipper of Bargersville, Indiana. He was preceded in death by a sister, Gloria Munn (2024) and brother-in-law, Jack Munn (2005), both of Greenwood, Indiana. He has many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, stepchildren and stepgrandchildren.

Gilbert lived and worked in the Cape Girardeau area for many years, primarily in the construction industry. He attended West Side Church of God, where he served as the worship leader for 40 years. After retiring, he moved back to Doniphan. He was active in First Church of God and also served as a volunteer chairman of the board at the Doniphan Nutrition Center for several years.

He was well thought of by family, friends and colleagues. He had a servant’s heart and led by example. He will be greatly missed, but his faith in Jesus gives us the assurance that we will see him again in Heaven.