All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
ObituariesSeptember 27, 2024
Gilbert Cracraft
Gilbert Cracraft, 72, of Cape Girardeau, passed away on Sept. 20, 2024. A devoted member of the Masonic Lodge, Gilbert enjoyed hunting, fishing, and rock crystal hunting. No public service will be held.
story image illustation

Gilbert Christian Cracraft, 72, of Cape Girardeau passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Lutheran Home.

He was born Nov. 24, 1951, in Washington, D.C., to John W. and Helena P. Burgfeld Cracraft. His family moved back to Cape Girardeau when Gilbert was a young child.

He held numerous jobs over the years, including Laborers Local No. 282, City of Cape Girardeau, Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery, Nip Kelley Equipment and Painter’s Local No. 1292, where he served as president for one term.

He enjoyed wildlife hunting, fishing and rock crystal hunting. He attended Colorado School of Gunsmithing. He was an almost 50-year member of the Masonic Lodge.

In addition to the loss of two infant siblings, Gilbert’s brother, Billy, died in a motorcycle accident when Gilbert was just 17 years old. After the death of both of his parents, he reconnected with his half brother, Jack Cracraft, and family and was often invited and sometimes attended their large family gatherings.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Gilbert is survived by his sister-in-law, Shirley Cracraft; nephews, Lynn Cracraft and Kevin Cracraft; nieces, Jan Kelley, Jill Janet, Laura Nolan and Kara Cracraft Brown; and many great-nieces and -nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jack M. Cracraft, John W. Cracraft III and William Lewis Cracraft; and sister, Beverly Cracraft.

At Gilbert’s request, there will be no public service.

Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesSep. 27
Evelyn Buhs
ObituariesSep. 27
Terry Ahrens
ObituariesSep. 27
Arleen Hansen
ObituariesSep. 26
Harvey Hecht
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Terry Ahrens
ObituariesSep. 25
Terry Ahrens
Keith Schattauer
ObituariesSep. 25
Keith Schattauer
James Thomure
ObituariesSep. 25
James Thomure
Patricia Schott
ObituariesSep. 25
Patricia Schott
Derek Cantrell
ObituariesSep. 25
Derek Cantrell
Myrtle Reynolds
ObituariesSep. 24
Myrtle Reynolds
Robert Burks
ObituariesSep. 24
Robert Burks
Sondra Phillips
ObituariesSep. 24
Sondra Phillips
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy