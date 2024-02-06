Gilbert Cracraft

Gilbert Christian Cracraft, 72, of Cape Girardeau passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Lutheran Home.

He was born Nov. 24, 1951, in Washington, D.C., to John W. and Helena P. Burgfeld Cracraft. His family moved back to Cape Girardeau when Gilbert was a young child.

He held numerous jobs over the years, including Laborers Local No. 282, City of Cape Girardeau, Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery, Nip Kelley Equipment and Painter’s Local No. 1292, where he served as president for one term.

He enjoyed wildlife hunting, fishing and rock crystal hunting. He attended Colorado School of Gunsmithing. He was an almost 50-year member of the Masonic Lodge.

In addition to the loss of two infant siblings, Gilbert’s brother, Billy, died in a motorcycle accident when Gilbert was just 17 years old. After the death of both of his parents, he reconnected with his half brother, Jack Cracraft, and family and was often invited and sometimes attended their large family gatherings.