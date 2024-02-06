All sections
ObituariesFebruary 10, 2025

Gertie Haskell

Gertie Mae Haskell, 93, of Cape Girardeau passed away Feb. 10, 2025.

Gertie Mae Haskell, 93, of Cape Girardeau died Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, at Chateau Girardeau.

She was born June 25, 1931, in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, to George Raymond and Ola Agnes Henderson Goode. She and Gerold Donovan Thompson were married in Kentucky, and he preceded her in death June 23, 1974. She later married Everett Haskell on April 15, 1978, in Cape Girardeau. He preceded her in death Dec. 31, 1996.

Gertie liked gardening and taking care of plants.

Survivors include five children, Eric (Luella) Thompson of Cape Girardeau, Teri "Schatzee" (Peter) Moore of New Hampshire, Toni Thompson of Lindsborg, Kansas, Mark (Debbie) Thompson of Chilowee and Leif (Carla) Thompson of Georgia; 11 grandchildren, Nicole Huff, Shane Thompson, Reece Thompson, Lucas Thompson, Molly Lazar, Cale Holdsworth, Keir Holdsworth, Cody Thompson, Brianna Sievers, Kyia Thompson and Morgan; two sisters, Wanda Davis and Partrcia Levay; and a sister-in-law, Doris Ann Goode.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands and nine siblings.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Feb. 14, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.

Funeral will follow at noon Friday, Feb. 14, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Donny Ford officiating. Burial will be at Lorimier Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.

Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.

