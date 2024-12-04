All sections
December 4, 2024

Geraldine Middleton

Geraldine Middleton

Geraldine Middleton, a devoted baseball fan and active community member, passed away at 102 in Cape Girardeau. She leaves behind a loving family, cherished memories, and a legacy of support for local baseball.

Geraldine Middleton
Geraldine Middleton

Geraldine Olive Middleton, 102, of Cape Girardeau died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, at her home.

She was born April 7, 1922, in Cape Girardeau to Raymond Sr. and Nellie Baker Jones.

She and Willard W. Middleton were married May 12, 1944, in Jackson.

She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She was a great St. Louis Cardinals fan and a strong baseball mom, supporting various baseball organizations. She and Willard continued following baseball at Capaha Park throughout their lives.

Survivors include three Sons, Mike (Christie) Middleton, Keith Middleton and Dennis (Linda Crader) Middleton; five grandchildren, Chad Middleton, Brett (Erin) Middleton, Kendra (Chad) Hendrickson, Cayne Middleton and Caleb Greenley; three great-grandchildren, Rouke Hendrickson, Silas Hendrickson and Brynna Rae Greenley; and sister, Carolyn (Don) Hopper.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, five brothers and one sister.

A private graveside service was held Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Lorimier Cemetery in Cape Girardeau, with the Rev. Linda Gastreich officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Grace United Methodist Church.

Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.

