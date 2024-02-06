All sections
ObituariesJanuary 10, 2025

Geraldine Eaton

Geraldine Eaton, 76, of Fredericktown passed away on Jan. 7, 2025. A former medical technician, she loved music and leaves behind a loving family. Services are set for Jan. 13 in Cape Girardeau.

Geraldine Eaton
Geraldine Eaton

FREDERICKTOWN – Geraldine Eaton, 76, of Fredericktown died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, at her home.

She was born Nov. 23, 1948, in Wilson, Arkansas, to Robert Malcolm and Sarah Lee Jenkins Cromwell.

She and Davis "Tom" Eaton were married in Piedmont on May 4, 1974. He preceded her in death Oct. 13, 1993.

She was a medical technician at Fountainbleau Nursing Home in Cape Girardeau for 13 years.

Geraldine loved to sing and play the guitar.

Survivors include a daughter, Stephany (David Schuette) Davidson of Fredericktown; sister, Robbie White; two grandchildren, Jeffrey and Brandon; four great-grandchildren, Betty, Lillie, Emma and Bowen; partner, Estes Ray Brown; and daughter-in-law, Robin McKelvey.

Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Stephen McKelvey; brother, Robert Cromwell Jr.; and four sisters, Ophelia Romero, Maxine Smith, Betty Adcock and Donna Quinn.

Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.

Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at the funeral home, with Pastor Ray Reese officiating. Burial will be at Fairmount Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.

Memorial contributions may be given to Missouri Veterans Home, 2400 Memorial Drive, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701.

Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

