FREDERICKTOWN – Geraldine Eaton, 76, of Fredericktown died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, at her home.

She was born Nov. 23, 1948, in Wilson, Arkansas, to Robert Malcolm and Sarah Lee Jenkins Cromwell.

She and Davis "Tom" Eaton were married in Piedmont on May 4, 1974. He preceded her in death Oct. 13, 1993.

She was a medical technician at Fountainbleau Nursing Home in Cape Girardeau for 13 years.

Geraldine loved to sing and play the guitar.

Survivors include a daughter, Stephany (David Schuette) Davidson of Fredericktown; sister, Robbie White; two grandchildren, Jeffrey and Brandon; four great-grandchildren, Betty, Lillie, Emma and Bowen; partner, Estes Ray Brown; and daughter-in-law, Robin McKelvey.