ObituariesFebruary 16, 2025

Gerald Kinder

Gerald Wayne Kinder, 64, of Cape Girardeau, passed away on Feb. 14, 2025. Visitation and funeral services will be held on Feb. 17 at McCombs Funeral Home, followed by interment at Russell Heights Cemetery.

Gerald Wayne Kinder, 64, of Cape Girardeau, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, at Mercy Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau.

A visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.

Funeral will be 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at the funeral home with the Rev. Danny Freeland officiating. Interment will follow in Russell Heights Cemetery in Jackson.

