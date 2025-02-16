Gerald Kinder

Gerald Wayne Kinder, 64, of Cape Girardeau, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, at Mercy Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau.
A visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.
Funeral will be 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at the funeral home with the Rev. Danny Freeland officiating. Interment will follow in Russell Heights Cemetery in Jackson.
