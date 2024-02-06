Clifford Eugene “Gene” Miller, 89, of Cape Girardeau passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, at Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau.

He was born Dec. 20, 1934, in Cape Girardeau, the son of Clifford and Geneva Goodpasture Miller.

Gene graduated high school in St. Louis. He served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps.

After his military service, he returned to Cape Girardeau and owned and operated a construction company for many years, retiring in 1999. Gene never met a stranger and was always ready to help someone in need.

He is survived by his special friend and companion, Norene Maevers; three children, including a son and daughter-in-law, Gregory and Carol Miller of Jackson and a daughter and son-in-law, Gena and Ron Davis of Cape Girardeau; grandchildren, Sidney, Kellie, Bradley, Misty and Cody; and great-grandchildren Cordelia, Morgan and Owen.