All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
ObituariesOctober 28, 2024

Gene Miller

Gene Miller, a beloved Cape Girardeau resident and former Marine, passed away at 89. Known for his generosity and dedication, Gene leaves behind family and cherished memories. No services will be held.

Gene Miller
Gene Miller
story image illustation

Clifford Eugene “Gene” Miller, 89, of Cape Girardeau passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, at Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau.

He was born Dec. 20, 1934, in Cape Girardeau, the son of Clifford and Geneva Goodpasture Miller.

Gene graduated high school in St. Louis. He served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps.

After his military service, he returned to Cape Girardeau and owned and operated a construction company for many years, retiring in 1999. Gene never met a stranger and was always ready to help someone in need.

He is survived by his special friend and companion, Norene Maevers; three children, including a son and daughter-in-law, Gregory and Carol Miller of Jackson and a daughter and son-in-law, Gena and Ron Davis of Cape Girardeau; grandchildren, Sidney, Kellie, Bradley, Misty and Cody; and great-grandchildren Cordelia, Morgan and Owen.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Gene was preceded in death by a daughter, Wendy Joy Miller, and a brother, Freddie Miller.

As per Gene’s wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements are by McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.

Wysiwyg image
Southeast Missourian
Advertisement
Related
ObituariesOct. 28
Frances Enderle
ObituariesOct. 28
Billy Watson
ObituariesOct. 28
Dorothy Neilson
ObituariesOct. 28
Barbara Wendel

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Larry Strobel
ObituariesOct. 27
Larry Strobel
Janis Ann Jefferson Jackson
ObituariesOct. 25
Janis Ann Jefferson Jackson
James Poston
ObituariesOct. 25
James Poston
Gary Reeves
ObituariesOct. 23
Gary Reeves
Jean Mooney
ObituariesOct. 23
Jean Mooney
Leonard Hines
ObituariesOct. 23
Leonard Hines
Michael Maguire
ObituariesOct. 23
Michael Maguire
Thomas Pecaut
ObituariesOct. 23
Thomas Pecaut
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy