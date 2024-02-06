Arthur “Gene” Eugene Dale, 76, of Jackson passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, at Jackson Manor.

The youngest of seven children, he was born Nov. 22, 1948, in Advance to William Lester and Parlie L. Rhodes Dale.

Gene was a 1966 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School. He worked his entire career as a car mechanic, mostly at Weiser Honda Mazda in Cape Girardeau. Beyond being able to fix anything, Gene was a longtime bass fisherman, winning many tournaments and awards as a member of the local Bass Anglers Sportsman Society club. Later in life, he got into dirt-track racing as a mechanic for a couple local race teams and loved the competition.

Not everyone knew Gene as a writer. He often wrote poetry or touching notes for those closest to him on scraps of paper or old work timecards. Although tough on the outside, deep down he was a sentimentalist and loved his family and friends deeply and was able to express himself in writing like few can.

Most men are not as blessed as Gene was. He had the great fortune to love and have the love of two wonderful women. He and Gale Ann Peetz were married for 28 years, from Nov. 23, 1968, until her passing March 15, 1997, and they had two children, Stephen and Kathy. He met Judy Kraemer, and they married June 13, 1998, joyfully welcoming her daughter, Vicki, into their family. Judy devoted a decade to caring for him at home after his stroke, and both Stephen and Kathy deeply admired her selflessness and dedication.