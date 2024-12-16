Lowell “Gay” Spane passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, at Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau at the age of 81.

He was born Oct. 23, 1943, to the late Lowell Dwart and Juanita Crowe Spane in Perkins.

On May 21, 1964, he was united in marriage to Margaret Ann Chamberlain. She preceded him in death Dec. 15, 2005, the same month and day he passed.

Survivors include two daughters, Jamie (Bill) Baker of Scott City and Melissa (William Woodard) Hamilton of Chaffee; brother, Randy (Connie) Spane; sister, Janet (Terry) Wessel; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.