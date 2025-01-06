Gary Wayne Rust, a Missouri state representative who founded a media company that grew to 50 newspapers in eight states, died at his home on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, surrounded by his wife, children and many grandchildren. He was 89. Although accomplished in many things — from business to sports to politics — his greatest love and joy was his wife Wendy.

Rust was a long-time Cape Girardeau leader and benefactor, who cherished friends and colleagues and who enjoyed conversation with anyone who had anything interesting to say. He loved people — and he loved to encourage them. He especially loved and appreciated his children and grandchildren, whose accomplishments he celebrated.

Born in Cape Girardeau on May 25, 1935 to Wayne and Eva Rust, Rust excelled in sports as a young man, especially in baseball and basketball. While playing second base for the American Legion baseball team, he helped bring two state championships and one national regional championship home to Cape Girardeau. As a college freshman and sophomore, his University of Missouri basketball team was ranked among the top in the nation.

He wasn’t just a jock growing up in Cape; he was also known for his wide grin and musical talents. Thankfully (according to those who knew him at the time), his professional music career as a clarinet and ukulele player in a local jazz band named “The Thirsty Four” was short-lived. He also tried acting, but in a high school production of the play “Our Town” he forgot the one line he was supposed to deliver, dashing that aspiration.

He was salutatorian at University High School Prep, which was part of Southeast Missouri State University, and was awarded an athletic scholarship to the University of Missouri, where he lettered in baseball and basketball before transferring to Washington University to be closer to his high school sweetheart, Wendy Kurka, whom he first met at Methodist Youth Fellowship at Centenary Church in Cape. Not long after arriving in St. Louis, on Thanksgiving Day 1955, he married the pretty art student, and together they began a family.

While holding down two part-time jobs, he graduated top in his retail business class with Beta Gamma Sigma, summa cum laude and Omicron Delta Kappa honors, and returned to Cape Girardeau with Wendy to begin working with his family’s retail furniture business. Their first two children, a son and daughter, died early: the first 36 hours after birth, the second at little more than a year old, in a car crash that also claimed Wendy’s father and younger sister Sally. Through faith and love, the tragedies created an even stronger bond in their marriage. Together, they welcomed Wendy’s youngest sister Kim, an elementary student, into their house, along with Wendy’s mother Virginia, who had been in a coma for 6 weeks after the accident, and who brought a bright light of Christian strength after she recovered. Virginia became an important part of their household for the next several years as Wendy and Gary would go on to have six more children.

Over the next 10 years, Rust’s service accomplishments to the community quickly stacked up, as did the individual recognitions and honors. Among his activities, he was president of the Cape Girardeau Jaycees; vice-president of the Missouri Jaycees; president and board member of the United Fund; member of the Cape Girardeau Historical Association; vice-president of the Cape Executive Club; three-term board member of the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce; member of the Southeast Missouri Hospital Association; recipient of the Cape Distinguished Service Award as Outstanding Young Man of the Community; State Award as Outstanding Young Man of Missouri; president of his children’s PTA; member of the National Home Furnishings Board Governmental Affairs Committee; member of the Cape Chamber Aviation Committee; Centenary Church choir member; trustee of the Missouri Council on Economic Education; member of the Rotary Board of Directors; and member of the Salvation Army Board.

In 1969, the furniture store he co-managed with his father Wayne and brother Harry was recognized as the Outstanding Furniture Store in the country in cities under 50,000 population. About the same time, he also decided to follow his calling into public service and politics.

Concerned about the state of American society, he was already a voracious reader of economic, political and social theory. Inspired by Barry Goldwater and Ronald Reagan, he sought to transfer his learning to a wider public and began delivering speeches to clubs and civic groups around the state. In the late 1960s, he gave more than 200 speeches to area audiences on the topic “What’s Right with America.” He also bought interest in a small weekly newspaper as an outlet for commentary.

In 1970, he announced his candidacy for Congress with the following words: “I had not and do not intend to be just an eyewitness to history; one who merely continues to observe from some aloof position the continued decline of our country’s morals, goals, freedoms, clean resources, and economic and military strengths. Citizenship is not a spectator sport … and that is why I am entering the political arena as a candidate for Congress.”

Unfortunately — or fortunately, depending on how you interpret history — he was not elected to Congress. Instead, stung by what he believed unfair political reporting, he left the family business and began focusing his energy on his small weekly newspaper. His goals were to create a newspaper that would provide fair and accurate news reporting, and which would serve the retail advertising community with a powerful vehicle to deliver their messages to consumers.

Before he could dedicate himself full-time to the newspaper world, however, he was appointed to an open seat representing Cape Girardeau in the Missouri General Assembly. He would later be overwhelmingly re-elected state representative three more times and come to serve on the important conference committees on reorganization and appropriations.

As a representative in Jefferson City, he was known for his dogged study of the issues and his sense of public service and political fairness. His weekly newspaper columns often touched upon his official duties in Jefferson City. And always, he outlined clearly his belief that government policy should be decided not on the basis of partisanship, but on the merits of the issues.

He frequently expressed his opinion that the American people and the people of Cape Girardeau could be trusted to make the best decisions if they were simply given fair and accurate information.

Balancing public service with a fledgling business and a growing family was not always easy. And oftentimes, the three areas of his life intersected in his writings. A trip with the family to a dance performance on the university campus became both a column on the challenges of taking small children to public events and the relative merits of state funding for the arts. A trip to the SEMO District Fair became a story about one of his children’s favorite rides and a tribute to the hard work of farmers.

His columns were full of local events and names, and they provided a sense of identity for much of the community. They also provided him an opportunity to share important thoughts and inspirational excerpts from the newspapers and newsletters he read tirelessly, usually at 4 in the morning at truck stops, where he knew he could always find good light and a hot pot of coffee.

In 1978, with business competition threatening the small weekly newspaper he had grown into a trio of total market-coverage, multi-weekly newspapers in Southeast Missouri, he decided begrudgingly not to run again for state representative. To his colleagues in the Missouri House, he explained succinctly: “Normally, decisions of this type are made because of personal, physical, business, financial or family reasons … and this is the case [with mine]. I have always been an advocate of the competitive, free-enterprise system, and Friday it became apparent that a new competitive development affecting my business would require my full and undivided attention.”