Gary Reeves

Gary Wayne Reeves of Cape Girardeau, formally of Bloomfield, was born in Parma Jan. 11, 1945, and passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at the age of 79 years, 9 months and 8 days. He was the son of Jesse James and Dovie Sue Worley Reeves.

He attended Bloomfield High School. He lived a simple life, was content to watch sports and could tell you the stats and records of all the teams.

His other passion was playing pool. He loved playing pool with his nephews. He loved his family and was especially fond of all his nieces and nephews. He helped raise his nephew, Lance. Special thanks to nieces Debbie and Lisa for being there for him this last month.

Gary is survived by his soulmate of 25 years, Margaret Dimford of Cape Girardeau; two sisters, Janis (Walt) Parker of Acworth, Georgia, and Donna (Dennis) Underwood of Cape Girardeau; 18 nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and -nephews.