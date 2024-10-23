Gary Reeves

Gary Wayne Reeves of Cape Girardeau, formally of Bloomfield, was born in Parma Jan. 11, 1945, and passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at the age of 79 years, 9 months and 8 days. He was the son of Jesse James and Dovie Sue Worley Reeves.
He attended Bloomfield High School. He lived a simple life, was content to watch sports and could tell you the stats and records of all the teams.
His other passion was playing pool. He loved playing pool with his nephews. He loved his family and was especially fond of all his nieces and nephews. He helped raise his nephew, Lance. Special thanks to nieces Debbie and Lisa for being there for him this last month.
Gary is survived by his soulmate of 25 years, Margaret Dimford of Cape Girardeau; two sisters, Janis (Walt) Parker of Acworth, Georgia, and Donna (Dennis) Underwood of Cape Girardeau; 18 nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and -nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse James and Dovie Sue Worley Reeves; five brothers, Bill, Tom, Raymond, Webb and Dennis "Dink" Reeves; five sisters, Pansy Miller, Norma Moore, Yvonne Wineman, Shirley Cox and Linda Reeves; and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Bernie Cemetery in Bernie. Leading the memorial service will be his nephew, Michael Parker.
Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be shared at www.amick-burnettfuneralchapels.com.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.