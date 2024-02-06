Gary Martin

Gary Lee “Digger” Martin, 68, of Millersville passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at his home.

He was born Nov. 29, 1955, in Bloomfield, son of Elmer and Vadola Overton Martin. He and Lois DeSpain were married March 22, 1991, in Puxico.

Gary was a 1974 graduate of Puxico High School. He was the first driver for Hull Trucking and later worked for the City of Cape Girardeau for 10 years, then rejoined Hull Trucking.

He began lawnmower racing in 2016 and established M&H Racing. He had a great passion for lawnmower racing. Gary was a very generous man in racing and life in general. He was always willing to share his knowledge of equipment with anyone.

Gary attended Buckhorn Baptist Church.