Gary Martin

Gary Lee “Digger” Martin, 68, of Millersville passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at his home.
He was born Nov. 29, 1955, in Bloomfield, son of Elmer and Vadola Overton Martin. He and Lois DeSpain were married March 22, 1991, in Puxico.
Gary was a 1974 graduate of Puxico High School. He was the first driver for Hull Trucking and later worked for the City of Cape Girardeau for 10 years, then rejoined Hull Trucking.
He began lawnmower racing in 2016 and established M&H Racing. He had a great passion for lawnmower racing. Gary was a very generous man in racing and life in general. He was always willing to share his knowledge of equipment with anyone.
Gary attended Buckhorn Baptist Church.
Loving survivors include his wife, Lois Martin of Millersville; daughters, Tonya (Dustin) Davis of Patton and Angela (Tommy) McElwrath of Kennett; son, Joshua (Amanda) Martin of Columbia; grandchildren, Dakota Huffman, Zayne McElwrath and Charles Martin; great-grandchild, Haisley Huffman; siblings, Gordon (Carolyn) Martin of Wentsville, Ronnie (Elvena) Martin of Dexter, Duane Martin of Puxico, Tony (Leslie) Martin of Cape Girardeau, Roger (Robin) Martin of Puxico, Randy (Cindy) Martin of Puxico, Gloria (Lonnie) Massey of Sedgewickville, Priscella (Larry) Hull of Old Appleton and Lynetta (Michael) Baldwin of St. Peters; and many nieces and nephews
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Charlotte Martin; sister, Barbara Jean White; and two nephews, Eric Martin and Corey “Petey” Martin.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.
The Revs. Jeff Parker, Kevin Stroup and Ronnie Davis will conduct the funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Graham Cemetery in Silva.
The family suggests that contributions be made to Lois Martin and the Martin family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab above Gary’s obituary at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.
