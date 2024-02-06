All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
ObituariesNovember 12, 2024

Gary Martin

Gary Lee "Digger" Martin, 68, of Millersville passed away Nov. 9, 2024. A passionate lawnmower racer and generous soul, he leaves behind his loving family. Services will be Nov. 16.

Gary Martin
Gary Martin

Gary Lee “Digger” Martin, 68, of Millersville passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at his home.

He was born Nov. 29, 1955, in Bloomfield, son of Elmer and Vadola Overton Martin. He and Lois DeSpain were married March 22, 1991, in Puxico.

Gary was a 1974 graduate of Puxico High School. He was the first driver for Hull Trucking and later worked for the City of Cape Girardeau for 10 years, then rejoined Hull Trucking.

He began lawnmower racing in 2016 and established M&H Racing. He had a great passion for lawnmower racing. Gary was a very generous man in racing and life in general. He was always willing to share his knowledge of equipment with anyone.

Gary attended Buckhorn Baptist Church.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Loving survivors include his wife, Lois Martin of Millersville; daughters, Tonya (Dustin) Davis of Patton and Angela (Tommy) McElwrath of Kennett; son, Joshua (Amanda) Martin of Columbia; grandchildren, Dakota Huffman, Zayne McElwrath and Charles Martin; great-grandchild, Haisley Huffman; siblings, Gordon (Carolyn) Martin of Wentsville, Ronnie (Elvena) Martin of Dexter, Duane Martin of Puxico, Tony (Leslie) Martin of Cape Girardeau, Roger (Robin) Martin of Puxico, Randy (Cindy) Martin of Puxico, Gloria (Lonnie) Massey of Sedgewickville, Priscella (Larry) Hull of Old Appleton and Lynetta (Michael) Baldwin of St. Peters; and many nieces and nephews

Gary was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Charlotte Martin; sister, Barbara Jean White; and two nephews, Eric Martin and Corey “Petey” Martin.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.

The Revs. Jeff Parker, Kevin Stroup and Ronnie Davis will conduct the funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Graham Cemetery in Silva.

The family suggests that contributions be made to Lois Martin and the Martin family.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab above Gary’s obituary at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesNov. 12
Earnest Bird
ObituariesNov. 12
Thelma Haertling
ObituariesNov. 12
Nancy Mantz
ObituariesNov. 12
Elaine Ruehling

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gary Martin
ObituariesNov. 11
Gary Martin
Harold Phillips
ObituariesNov. 11
Harold Phillips
Ruth Stephens
ObituariesNov. 11
Ruth Stephens
Thelma Haertling
ObituariesNov. 11
Thelma Haertling
Margie Stevens
ObituariesNov. 11
Margie Stevens
Earl Caid
ObituariesNov. 11
Earl Caid
William Bohnert
ObituariesNov. 10
William Bohnert
Frank Criddle
ObituariesNov. 8
Frank Criddle
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy