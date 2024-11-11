All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
ObituariesNovember 11, 2024

Gary Martin

Gary Lee "Digger" Martin, 68, of Millersville died Nov. 9, 2024. Visitation is set for Nov. 15, with the funeral Nov. 16 at McCombs Funeral Home, followed by interment at Graham Cemetery.

story image illustation

Gary Lee “Digger” Martin, 68, of Millersville died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at home.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.

The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the funeral home, with the Revs. Jeff Parker, Kevin Stroup and Ronnie Davis officiating. Interment will follow at Graham Cemetery in Silva.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gary Martin
ObituariesNov. 12
Gary Martin
Elaine Ruehling
ObituariesNov. 12
Elaine Ruehling
Harold Phillips
ObituariesNov. 11
Harold Phillips
Ruth Stephens
ObituariesNov. 11
Ruth Stephens
Thelma Haertling
ObituariesNov. 11
Thelma Haertling
Margie Stevens
ObituariesNov. 11
Margie Stevens
Earl Caid
ObituariesNov. 11
Earl Caid
William Bohnert
ObituariesNov. 10
William Bohnert
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy