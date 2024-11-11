Gary Martin

Gary Lee “Digger” Martin, 68, of Millersville died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.
The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the funeral home, with the Revs. Jeff Parker, Kevin Stroup and Ronnie Davis officiating. Interment will follow at Graham Cemetery in Silva.
