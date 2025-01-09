Garrett Bradshaw

KELSO – Garrett Leo Bradshaw passed away peacefully in his parents’ arms on the night of Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024. Garrett was born at 10:35 p.m. and met the eyes of Jesus shortly after. His short time on earth was full of a lifetime of love.
Garrett was the son of Austin and Lyndsie Robert Bradshaw of Kelso. He is survived by his parents and big sister, Gracelyn Jane Bradshaw.
His maternal grandparents are Doug and Lorie Robert of Scott City. Paternal grandparents are Mary Patrice "Patty" Bradshaw of Paducah, Kentucky, and the late Ron Bradshaw. Garrett’s memory is also cherished by his many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.
Although we held him in our arms for just a little while, we will hold him in our hearts forever.
To think the first thing he saw when he opened his little eyes was the face of Jesus is an incredible gift that brings us comfort.
A private memorial service was at 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Kelso, with the Revs. Joseph Kelly and Tomasz Piotr Wilk officiating.
Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Scott City was in charge of arrangements.
