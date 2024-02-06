All sections
ObituariesJanuary 3, 2025

Fred Williams

Fred Williams, 91, of Glen Allen died Dec. 30, 2024. Visitation will be held Jan. 14 at Ford and Liley Funeral Home, followed by a funeral service and burial at New Trace Creek Cemetery.

GLEN ALLEN — Freddie Eugene “Fred” Williams, 91, of Glen Allen died Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, at his home.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Ford and Liley Funeral Home in Marble Hill.

Funeral service will be at noon Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Ken Shoemaker officiating. Burial will follow at New Trace Creek Cemetery.

