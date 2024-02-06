GLEN ALLEN — Freddie Eugene “Fred” Williams, 91, of Glen Allen died Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, at his home.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Ford and Liley Funeral Home in Marble Hill.
Funeral service will be at noon Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Ken Shoemaker officiating. Burial will follow at New Trace Creek Cemetery.
