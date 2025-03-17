Fred Scherer Jr.

Fred Lincoln Scherer Jr. was born July 20, 1949, and died Wednesday, March 15, 2025, surrounded by his loving family and friends at Mercy Hospital Southeast in Cape Girardeau.

Fred was the son of Fred Lincoln Scherer Sr. and Alice Lee Scherer Gardner. He was preceded in death by both his mother and father; stepfather, Dempsey Gardner; mother- and father-in-law, Louie and Sylvia Perry; brother-in-law, Mike Perry; and wife, Rozella.

He married the love of his life, Christy Perry in 1976, who survives the home. Also surviving are sons, Lincoln (Allie) Scherer and Gabe (Janice) Scherer; four grandchildren, Linc, Sterling, Louie and Ellie Scherer; sisters, Susan (Don) Friese and Teresa (Mike) Wells; brother, Scott (Laura) Scherer; nephews, Wesley, Winston, Adam, Peter, Sam, Will, Greg, Bert and Russell; niece, Miya; and extended family, Buddy (Connie) Gardner and Carolyn (Victor) Gardner Mireles and family.

Fred was a proud 1967 graduate of Sikeston High School. He graduated from Westminster College in Fulton in 1971. In 1975, he graduated from the Kansas City School of Law with a juris doctor degree.

In 1986 Fred was selected to be one of the first members of the Agriculture Leadership of Tomorrow Program. He was a 28-year member of the Bell City Rotary Club. He was on the board of education at Bell City School District for 27 years. He was also a member of the Advance Knights of Columbus. Aside from farming, he was also the administrator of Advance Nursing Center from 2003-2023.