ObituariesJanuary 9, 2025

Frank Neislein

Frank Neislein, 72, of Perryville passed away Jan. 6, 2025. Visitation is scheduled for Jan. 12 at Ford and Young Funeral Home, with services on Jan. 13 at Immanuel Lutheran Church.

story image illustation

PERRYVILLE – Frank Lee Neislein, 72, of Perryville died Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, at his residence.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville. Visitation will continue from 8 to 9:50 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Perryville.

Funeral will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at the church. Burial will be at the church cemetery.

