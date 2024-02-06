Frank Neislein

PERRYVILLE – Frank Lee Neislein, 72, of Perryville died Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, at his residence.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville. Visitation will continue from 8 to 9:50 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Perryville.