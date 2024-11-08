Frank Criddle

Glenn Franklin Criddle, 89, of Cape Girardeau died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, at his home.
He was born Sept. 23, 1935, in Cape Girardeau to James Wade and Irene Kester Criddle. He and Judith Sebaugh were married July 16, 1960, at Sargent's Chapel.
Frank retired from the Southeast Missourian, where he worked for 48 years.
He participated in shooting matches and camping, and also enjoyed bowling.
He was a member of Maple United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau.
Survivors include his wife, Judith Criddle of Cape Girardeau; three sons, Brian (Laura) Criddle, Roger Criddle and Enos (Janet) Criddle, all of Cape Girardeau; a daughter, Kimberly (Brian) Pobst of Oran; two sisters, Barbara (John "Doc") Yallaly of Cape Girardeau and Ethel Mize of Shawneetown; nine grandchildren, Annabelle (Daniel) Hedgcoth, Isabelle (Alan) Long, Anthony (Hanna) Pobst, Chelsea (Anthony) Riley, Camden (Rachel) Criddle, Carlee Criddle, Conrad (Marybeth) Criddle, Dalton Criddle and Damian Criddle; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the funeral home, with the Revs. Jeff Estes and Jim Cooper officiating. Burial will be at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.
Memorial contributions may be given to Maple United Methodist Church, 2441 Jean Ann Drive, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701.
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.
