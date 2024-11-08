Frank Criddle

Glenn Franklin Criddle, 89, of Cape Girardeau died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, at his home.

He was born Sept. 23, 1935, in Cape Girardeau to James Wade and Irene Kester Criddle. He and Judith Sebaugh were married July 16, 1960, at Sargent's Chapel.

Frank retired from the Southeast Missourian, where he worked for 48 years.

He participated in shooting matches and camping, and also enjoyed bowling.

He was a member of Maple United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau.