Frances Enderle of Kelso, daughter of Chester J. and Olga M. Schroeder Enderle, was born Oct. 4, 1953, in Cape Girardeau and departed her life Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau at the age of 71 years.

She was a beautician for several years at Lutheran Home. She the biggest fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, never missing a game. Frances was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Kelso and St. Joseph Catholic Church in Scott City.

Survivors include one son, Craig (Chelsea) Enderle of Scott City; grandson, Kolton David Enderle; three brothers, James Enderle of Scott City, Allan Enderle of Kelso and Raymond Enderle of Cape Girardeau; three sisters, Rosemary Holder of Scott City, Martha Light of Cape Girardeau and Janet Enderle of Iowa City, Iowa; nieces and nephews, Kenny Holder Jr., Lorri Kirker, Angel Light, David Light, Travis Tuschhoff and Eligh Enderle; great-niece, Kristin Kirker; great-great-niece, Isabella Garcia; and great-great-nephew, Coleson Morrison.

Besides her parents, Frances was preceded in death by two brothers, Larry and John Paul Enderle; two other brothers; and one niece, Misty.