Flynn Luhring Pieper

Flynn Edward Luhring Pieper, son to Lana Jo Luhring and Daniel Donovan Pieper, was gifted his angel wings just before he was born Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025.

He is survived by his parents; his grandparents, Sherri and Dan Pieper of Bloomfield and Darla Jo and Mark Luhring of Cape Girardeau; and many other loving and caring family members.

Flynn was preceded in death by his great-grandfather, Ronald "Pa-Paw" Poston, and his uncle, Tarl Edward Luhring.