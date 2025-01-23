All sections
ObituariesJanuary 23, 2025

Flynn Luhring Pieper

Flynn Edward Luhring Pieper, son of Lana Jo Luhring and Daniel Donovan Pieper, passed away just before birth Jan. 15, 2025. A private service was Jan. 22. He is deeply missed by family.

story image illustation

Flynn Edward Luhring Pieper, son to Lana Jo Luhring and Daniel Donovan Pieper, was gifted his angel wings just before he was born Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025.

He is survived by his parents; his grandparents, Sherri and Dan Pieper of Bloomfield and Darla Jo and Mark Luhring of Cape Girardeau; and many other loving and caring family members.

Flynn was preceded in death by his great-grandfather, Ronald "Pa-Paw" Poston, and his uncle, Tarl Edward Luhring.

A private visitation and graveside service was held Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Russell Heights Cemetery, with the Rev. Donny Ford officiating.

Fly high, little Flynn! Your Mommy and Daddy, and many others, will hold you in their hearts forever.

Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.

