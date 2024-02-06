Evie Willis

Evie Mae Willis, 74, of Cape Girardeau died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, at her home.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service Saturday, Nov. 30, at Crain Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.
Funeral service will be at noon Saturday, Nov. 30, at the funeral home, with Pastor Geneva Allen officiating. An inurnment will be held by the family at a later date at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery.
