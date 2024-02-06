All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
ObituariesNovember 22, 2024

Evie Willis

Evie Mae Willis, 74, of Cape Girardeau died Nov. 21, 2024. Visitation and funeral services will be Nov. 30 at Crain Funeral Home, with inurnment at a later date.

story image illustation

Evie Mae Willis, 74, of Cape Girardeau died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, at her home.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service Saturday, Nov. 30, at Crain Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.

Funeral service will be at noon Saturday, Nov. 30, at the funeral home, with Pastor Geneva Allen officiating. An inurnment will be held by the family at a later date at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Larry Seal
ObituariesNov. 21
Larry Seal
Jane Chestnut
ObituariesNov. 21
Jane Chestnut
Jackie Skinner
ObituariesNov. 21
Jackie Skinner
Lloyd Simmons Sr.
ObituariesNov. 21
Lloyd Simmons Sr.
Dorothy Alkemeyer
ObituariesNov. 21
Dorothy Alkemeyer
Violet Diamond
ObituariesNov. 21
Violet Diamond
Lorene Gross
ObituariesNov. 20
Lorene Gross
Richard Fuytinck
ObituariesNov. 20
Richard Fuytinck
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy