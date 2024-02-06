Evelyn McClintock

Evelyn Maxine McClintock, 98, died Friday, March 7, 2025, at her residence in Cape Girardeau.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, March 17, at Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Scott City.
Funeral will be at 1 p.m. Monday, March 17, with the Rev. Mike Woods officiating. Interment will follow in Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.
