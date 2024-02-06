All sections
March 10, 2025

Evelyn McClintock

Evelyn Maxine McClintock, 98, passed away on March 7, 2025, in Cape Girardeau. Services will be held on March 17 at Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel, followed by interment at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery.

Evelyn Maxine McClintock, 98, died Friday, March 7, 2025, at her residence in Cape Girardeau.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, March 17, at Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Scott City.

Funeral will be at 1 p.m. Monday, March 17, with the Rev. Mike Woods officiating. Interment will follow in Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.

