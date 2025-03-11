Evelyn McClintock

Evelyn Maxine McClintock, daughter of Clarence Oscar and Myrtle Marie Kinder O’Neal, was born April 26, 1926, in Fornfelt and departed her life Friday, March 7, 2025, at her home in Cape Girardeau at the age of 98 years.
She was a teacher for a total of 39 years, serving 17 years at Braggadocio and 22 years with the Scott City School District. Evelyn was a member of Broadway Methodist Church in Scott City, was a lifelong member of Order of Eastern Star and a member of Missouri Retired Teacher Association. She was an avid bowler and loved her plants and flowers
On March 2, 1946, she was united in marriage to James Burton McClintock in Ilmo. He preceded her in death Jan. 11, 2008.
Survivors include one son, Jim (Debbie) McClintock of Columbia; one daughter, Sharon (Denis) Bucher of Jackson; four grandchildren, Amy (Jared) Goodson, Dean (Becky) Bucher, Julie (Matt) Marstall and Jill McClintock; nine great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Nancy O'Neal; and other relatives and friends.
Along with her husband and parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by one brother, Stanley O’Neal.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, March 17, at Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Scott City.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, March 17, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Mike Woods officiating. Interment will follow in Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.
