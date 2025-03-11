All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
ObituariesMarch 11, 2025

Evelyn McClintock

Evelyn McClintock, a dedicated teacher and community member, passed away at 98. She taught for 39 years, and was active in Broadway Methodist Church and Order of Eastern Star. Services will be March 17.

Evelyn McClintock
Evelyn McClintock

Evelyn Maxine McClintock, daughter of Clarence Oscar and Myrtle Marie Kinder O’Neal, was born April 26, 1926, in Fornfelt and departed her life Friday, March 7, 2025, at her home in Cape Girardeau at the age of 98 years.

She was a teacher for a total of 39 years, serving 17 years at Braggadocio and 22 years with the Scott City School District. Evelyn was a member of Broadway Methodist Church in Scott City, was a lifelong member of Order of Eastern Star and a member of Missouri Retired Teacher Association. She was an avid bowler and loved her plants and flowers

On March 2, 1946, she was united in marriage to James Burton McClintock in Ilmo. He preceded her in death Jan. 11, 2008.

Survivors include one son, Jim (Debbie) McClintock of Columbia; one daughter, Sharon (Denis) Bucher of Jackson; four grandchildren, Amy (Jared) Goodson, Dean (Becky) Bucher, Julie (Matt) Marstall and Jill McClintock; nine great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Nancy O'Neal; and other relatives and friends.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Along with her husband and parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by one brother, Stanley O’Neal.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, March 17, at Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Scott City.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, March 17, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Mike Woods officiating. Interment will follow in Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.

Online condolences may be shared at www.amick-burnettfuneralchapels.com.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesMar. 11
Barbara Duncan
ObituariesMar. 11
Jack Kaempfer
ObituariesMar. 11
Roger Knudtson
ObituariesMar. 11
Thelma Nations

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Virginia Shrum
ObituariesMar. 11
Virginia Shrum
Clarence Ackman
ObituariesMar. 11
Clarence Ackman
John Adams
ObituariesMar. 11
John Adams
Roy Birk
ObituariesMar. 11
Roy Birk
Mary Ferronato
ObituariesMar. 11
Mary Ferronato
Evelyn McClintock
ObituariesMar. 11
Evelyn McClintock
Donna Price
ObituariesMar. 11
Donna Price
Dean Talley
ObituariesMar. 11
Dean Talley
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy