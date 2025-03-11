Evelyn McClintock

Evelyn Maxine McClintock, daughter of Clarence Oscar and Myrtle Marie Kinder O’Neal, was born April 26, 1926, in Fornfelt and departed her life Friday, March 7, 2025, at her home in Cape Girardeau at the age of 98 years.

She was a teacher for a total of 39 years, serving 17 years at Braggadocio and 22 years with the Scott City School District. Evelyn was a member of Broadway Methodist Church in Scott City, was a lifelong member of Order of Eastern Star and a member of Missouri Retired Teacher Association. She was an avid bowler and loved her plants and flowers

On March 2, 1946, she was united in marriage to James Burton McClintock in Ilmo. He preceded her in death Jan. 11, 2008.

Survivors include one son, Jim (Debbie) McClintock of Columbia; one daughter, Sharon (Denis) Bucher of Jackson; four grandchildren, Amy (Jared) Goodson, Dean (Becky) Bucher, Julie (Matt) Marstall and Jill McClintock; nine great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Nancy O'Neal; and other relatives and friends.