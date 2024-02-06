Evelyn Buhs

Evelyn Louise Buhs, 98, of Cape Girardeau died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, at Chateau Girardeau. She was born Nov. 29, 1925, to Ellis and Maggie Henderson. Evelyn married Raymond Buhs, and they spent more than seven decades building a life and family together.

She spent many years working for Southwestern Bell. During her retirement, she served others through the Telephone Pioneers and often volunteered to serve at bereavement dinners for St. Mary's Cathedral, where she was a member. She and Raymond loved socializing with their many friends and spent many evenings having dinner and playing dominoes with them.

Evelyn spent nearly 74 years married to Raymond Buhs until his sudden passing in September 2020. The four years since his passing have been difficult as she also said goodbye to both of her sons-in-law, David Enderle and Bill Grayson, as well as her daughter, LaDeva Enderle. In addition to her husband, daughter, sons-in-law and parents, Evelyn was also preceded in death by her sisters, Thelma Dunger and Frances Sneed, and an infant son, Raymond George Buhs Jr.

Evelyn lived a full and wonderful life, and her loss will be felt by those she loved so fiercely, her family. Her love will forever be felt by her daughter, Mary Lou Grayson of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; grandchildren, Ray Enderle of Cape Girardeau, Jay Grayson of Fort Lauderdale, Melanie (Nick) Loeffler of Wake Forest, North Carolina, and Melissa (Neal) Essner of Dubuque, Iowa; great-grandchildren, Collin and Maria Enderle, Grayson and Sloane Loeffler and Dylan, Spencer and Tyler Essner, as well as great-great-granddaughter, Layla Flahardy.