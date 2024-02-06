Eula VanGennip

Eula Verginia VanGennip, 96, of Marble Hill passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at Stonebridge Senior Living in Marble Hill.

Eula was born Feb. 23, 1928, on a farm in Laflin to Henry and Cornelia VanDoren Steinnerd. She attended grade school in Leopold and received her high school diploma from Notre Dame High School in St. Louis. She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Glennon for 74 years.

She married Elmar G. VanGennip on April 11, 1950, at St. John Catholic Church in Leopold. He passed away on May 4, 1988.

She was an expert seamstress, sewing her children’s clothes, priest vestments and quilts (pieced and embroidered), and she could “patch” anything. She also crocheted countless doilies and crocheted names as gifts.