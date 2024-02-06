All sections
ObituariesNovember 1, 2024

Eula VanGennip

Eula VanGennip, a beloved seamstress and devoted church member, passed away at 96. She leaves behind a large family, including five children, ten grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren.

Eula Verginia VanGennip, 96, of Marble Hill passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at Stonebridge Senior Living in Marble Hill.

Eula was born Feb. 23, 1928, on a farm in Laflin to Henry and Cornelia VanDoren Steinnerd. She attended grade school in Leopold and received her high school diploma from Notre Dame High School in St. Louis. She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Glennon for 74 years.

She married Elmar G. VanGennip on April 11, 1950, at St. John Catholic Church in Leopold. He passed away on May 4, 1988.

She was an expert seamstress, sewing her children’s clothes, priest vestments and quilts (pieced and embroidered), and she could “patch” anything. She also crocheted countless doilies and crocheted names as gifts.

Loving survivors include five children, Michael (Dorothy) VanGennip of Marble Hill, Dianne (Melvin) Holzum of Leopold, Lynn (Ruthy) VanGennip of Marble Hill, Richard (Tammy) VanGennip of Marble Hill, and Sharron (J.C.) Brucker of Chaffee; 10 grandchildren, Alissa (Perry) Davis, Tammy (Danny) Vandeven, Chris (Tabitha) VanGennip, Jennifer (Brian) Shore, Brian (Kendra) Holzum, Holly (Jeremy) Barron, Chad (Tina) VanGennip, Kevin (Jill) Holzum, Katie (Joe) Trankle and Matthew (Adrienne Eichhorn) Brucker; 25 great-grandchildren, Hannah, Emma, Wyatt, Quentin, Audrey, Evelyn, Lillian, Lauren, Megan, Allison, Colton, Liam, Jenny, Christa, Logan, Brooklyn, Katelyn, Zoey, Connor, Charlotte, Machela, Amber, Karlee, Georgia and Fred; and two great-great grandchildren, Gus and Heidi.

She was preceded in death by her husband; and six sisters, Margaret (Philip) Elfrink, Genevieve (Joe) Elfrink, Winefrieda (Elmer) Beck, Ursula (Joe) Nenninger, twins, Loretta (Gene) Arnzen and Monica (Champ) Lewis.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Hutchings-Pendergrass Funeral Chapel. Rosary service will begin at 5 p.m.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Glennon. Burial will be at St. Anthony Cemetery.

