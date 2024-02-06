WELDON SPRINGS — Etber LeGrand, daughter of Lacey and Idus Edwards Bernard, was born May 19, 1928, in Bloomfield and departed her life Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, at Breeze Park-Lutheran Senior Services in Weldon Springs at the age of 96.

She was a member of First Baptist Church in Oran, homemaker and former resident of Oran.

On Dec. 29, 1948, she was united in marriage to Robey J. LeGrand in Oran. He preceded her in death Sept. 19, 2015.

Survivors include three sons, Rodney (Geralyn) LeGrand of St. Charles, Michael (Sharon) LeGrand of Barnhart and Darren (Tina) LeGrand of St. Peters; daughter-in-law, Nancy LeGrand of Fairfax, Virginia; sister, Barbara (Don) Venable of Scott City; nine grandchildren, Caleb, Jason, Megan, Daniel, Julianna, Ryan, Jill, Cameron and Colton; eight great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.