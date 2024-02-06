All sections
ObituariesJanuary 22, 2025

Etber LeGrand

Etber LeGrand, 96, passed away Jan. 18, 2025, at Breeze Park in Weldon Springs. A devoted member of First Baptist Church in Oran, she is survived by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

WELDON SPRINGS — Etber LeGrand, daughter of Lacey and Idus Edwards Bernard, was born May 19, 1928, in Bloomfield and departed her life Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, at Breeze Park-Lutheran Senior Services in Weldon Springs at the age of 96.

She was a member of First Baptist Church in Oran, homemaker and former resident of Oran.

On Dec. 29, 1948, she was united in marriage to Robey J. LeGrand in Oran. He preceded her in death Sept. 19, 2015.

Survivors include three sons, Rodney (Geralyn) LeGrand of St. Charles, Michael (Sharon) LeGrand of Barnhart and Darren (Tina) LeGrand of St. Peters; daughter-in-law, Nancy LeGrand of Fairfax, Virginia; sister, Barbara (Don) Venable of Scott City; nine grandchildren, Caleb, Jason, Megan, Daniel, Julianna, Ryan, Jill, Cameron and Colton; eight great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.

Besides her husband and parents, Etber was preceded in death by one son, Matthew LeGrand; two brothers; and four sisters.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Oran.

Funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at First Baptist Church of Oran, with the Rev. Donny Ford officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens Cemetery near Morley.

Online condolences may be shared at www.amick-burnettfuneralchapels.com.

