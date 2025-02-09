Esther Petzoldt

Esther C. Petzoldt, 80, of Jackson, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, at Jackson Manor Nursing Home. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aun, and friend to many.

She was born April 1, 1944, in Perryville to Theodore “Ted” R. and Ella L. Sticht Oehlert. She was baptized April 16, 1944, and confirmed March 30, 1958, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Perryville. She was a 1958 graduate of the church’s grade school and a 1962 graduate of Perryville High School.

She and Vernon H. F. Petzoldt were married Aug. 24, 1963, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Perryville. Four daughters were born to their union: Tina, Cynthia, Pamela and Renae. The family joined Immanuel Lutheran Church in New Wells. After only 13 years of marriage, Vernon died in a fatal truck accident on Sept. 27, 1976. As a single mother, Esther relied on her grit, independence and determination and raised her daughters as a very brave single parent.

Esther always worked hard and was dedicated to the task at hand. She worked as a security guard at Procter & Gamble and retired from K-Mart after 17 years of employment. She never knew a stranger and had the ability to talk with anyone, a knack that lent itself well to assisting customers at K-Mart

Esther had an infectious laugh that would fill a room. She was an avid gardener and loved her feline fur babies, Fluffy and Tiger.

To cherish her memory, Esther leaves two daughters, Pamela (Robert) Wenger of St. Peters and Renae Petzoldt of Jackson; two sons-in-law, Mark (late Tina) Riehn of Millersville and Paul (late Cynthia) Sinden of Dixon; grandchildren, Zachery Wenger, Cheryl (Adam) Kendall, Briana (Thayne) Warren, Adriane King, John Riehn; great-granddaughter, Ella Kendall; sister, Ann (Edgar) Gerler of Gordonville; sister-in-law, Ruth (late Raymond) Oehlert of Perryville; Vernon’s siblings, Bobby (Sandy) Petzoldt of Marble Hill, Elmer (late Doris) Petzoldt of Perryville; and Vernon’s sister-in-law, Mary (late Roy) Petzoldt of Scott City.