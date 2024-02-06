All sections
ObituariesFebruary 7, 2025

Esther Petzoldt

Esther C. Petzoldt, 80, passed away on Feb. 6, 2025, in Jackson. Her funeral service will be held on Feb. 15 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, New Wells, with interment at the church cemetery.

Esther C. Petzoldt, 80, of Jackson, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, at Jackson Manor Nursing Home in Jackson.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Feb. 15, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in New Wells.

The Rev. Steven Theiss will conduct the funeral at noon, Saturday, Feb. 15, at the church. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson is in charge of arrangements.

