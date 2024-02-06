Esther Petzoldt

Esther C. Petzoldt, 80, of Jackson, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, at Jackson Manor Nursing Home in Jackson.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Feb. 15, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in New Wells.
The Rev. Steven Theiss will conduct the funeral at noon, Saturday, Feb. 15, at the church. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.
McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson is in charge of arrangements.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.