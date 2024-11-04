Esther Ladd

MARBLE HILL – Esther Louise Ladd , 96, passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, at StoneBridge Marble Hill Senior Living.

She was born Aug. 27, 1928, in Gravel Hill to George P. And Hester Z. Stevens.

Esther spent a number of years working at the shoe factory in Lutesville and at the hat factory in Oran. Later, she worked in health care.

She was a very loving, caring person and was always ready to help anyone in need. She loved to sew, quilt and crochet before she lost her vision.

She was a member of the Hahn Chapel General Baptist Church in Marble Hill. She was a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary in Oran.