Esther Ladd

MARBLE HILL – Esther Louise Ladd , 96, passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, at StoneBridge Marble Hill Senior Living.
She was born Aug. 27, 1928, in Gravel Hill to George P. And Hester Z. Stevens.
Esther spent a number of years working at the shoe factory in Lutesville and at the hat factory in Oran. Later, she worked in health care.
She was a very loving, caring person and was always ready to help anyone in need. She loved to sew, quilt and crochet before she lost her vision.
She was a member of the Hahn Chapel General Baptist Church in Marble Hill. She was a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary in Oran.
Esther is survived by her sisters, Mary Stevens Kirn and Sherry Brown, both of Jackson; sister-in-law, Margie Stevens of Marble Hill; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Cloa Stevens; infant son, Larry Gene; brothers, George Odell and Lester Howard Stevens; and her previous husbands, Lester L. Brown, Dan Williams and Finis Ladd.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Ford and Liley Funeral Home in Marble Hill.
Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the funeral home, officiated by the Rev. Ray Webb and assisted by the Rev. Wayne Stevens. Interment will follow at Mount Zion Cemetery in Scopus.
Memorial contributions may be given to Mount Zion Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandlileyfuneralhome.com.
