SIKESTON – Ernest W. Jones, 87, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, at his home in Sikeston.

He was born June 12, 1937, in Van Buren County, Arkansas, son of Oddos Jones and Dettie Brown-Jones.

Ernest was a member of Miner Baptist Church and a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served as a sergeant overseas in Germany.

He worked as group coordinator in the welding department of Rheem Manufacturing. He received an appreciation award from the CEO of Rheem for starting a manufacturing company in Mexico. After retiring from Rheem, where he worked for 34 years, he worked for Bula Heartland Potatoes for 30 years. He was a hard-working farmer, and he would work on anything mechanical.

On Oct. 13, 1961, he was married to Brenda Joyce Rister-Jones, and she survives of the home.

Other survivors include two sons, Jeffrey Ernest Jones of Oak Forest, Illinois, and Gregory Allen Jones of Blodgett; sister, Wilma Denbow of Harrisburg, Illinois; three grandchildren, Bradley Jones, Wyatt Jones and Marissa Jones; and his beloved dog, Buddy.