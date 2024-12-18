All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
ObituariesDecember 18, 2024

Ernest Jones

Ernest W. Jones, 87, a U.S. Army veteran and longtime employee of Rheem Manufacturing, passed away on Dec. 17, 2024, in Sikeston. He is survived by his wife, Brenda, and their family.

Ernest Jones
Ernest Jones
story image illustation

SIKESTON – Ernest W. Jones, 87, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, at his home in Sikeston.

He was born June 12, 1937, in Van Buren County, Arkansas, son of Oddos Jones and Dettie Brown-Jones.

Ernest was a member of Miner Baptist Church and a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served as a sergeant overseas in Germany.

He worked as group coordinator in the welding department of Rheem Manufacturing. He received an appreciation award from the CEO of Rheem for starting a manufacturing company in Mexico. After retiring from Rheem, where he worked for 34 years, he worked for Bula Heartland Potatoes for 30 years. He was a hard-working farmer, and he would work on anything mechanical.

On Oct. 13, 1961, he was married to Brenda Joyce Rister-Jones, and she survives of the home.

Other survivors include two sons, Jeffrey Ernest Jones of Oak Forest, Illinois, and Gregory Allen Jones of Blodgett; sister, Wilma Denbow of Harrisburg, Illinois; three grandchildren, Bradley Jones, Wyatt Jones and Marissa Jones; and his beloved dog, Buddy.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In addition to his parents, Ernest was preceded in death by a sister, Judith Ethridge.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Ponder Funeral Home.

Funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Blodgett Cemetery at Blodgett.

Pallbearers will be Joel Evans, Cristian Evans, Hayes Evans, Jack Evans, Jimmy Knight and Bruce Ray.

Wysiwyg image
Southeast Missourian
Advertisement
Related
ObituariesDec. 18
Lula Bell Angle
ObituariesDec. 18
Charlotte Wills
ObituariesDec. 17
Koren Lincoln
ObituariesDec. 17
Darlene Younce

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Juanita Bolen
ObituariesDec. 17
Juanita Bolen
Chryl Carter
ObituariesDec. 17
Chryl Carter
Jerry Childers
ObituariesDec. 17
Jerry Childers
Leanis Collier
ObituariesDec. 17
Leanis Collier
John Hall
ObituariesDec. 17
John Hall
Betty Hester
ObituariesDec. 17
Betty Hester
Reta Lundstrom
ObituariesDec. 17
Reta Lundstrom
Shirley Patterson
ObituariesDec. 17
Shirley Patterson
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy