Erma Weber

Erma Louise Weber, 86, of Cape Girardeau passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, at Chateau Girardeau.

Born April 24, 1938, in Alberta, Canada, to Arnold Frederick and Eleanor Brune Roethe, Erma led a life filled with dedication, service and love.

Growing up as the child of two farmers, Erma went on to pave a different path for herself. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Home Economics from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale and her master's degree from Otterbein College in Westerville, Ohio.

On July 16, 1960, Erma married Wallace Rudolph Weber in Pinckneyville, Illinois, and they began building their life together. She initially taught sixth grade until 1967, when she welcomed her first child and embraced her role as a homemaker for 15 years. During this time, she also worked part-time at Missouri State University, teaching textiles. In 1982, she began teaching home economics to sixth through 12th grade students at Miller High School, 30 miles west of Springfield. Erma had a passion for education and inspired many during her tenure as a teacher. She retired in 1998, a year after the passing of her beloved husband.

A lifelong Lutheran, Erma was most recently a devoted member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson. She served faithfully in the various churches she attended throughout her life, including Trinity Lutheran in Springfield, Redeemer Lutheran in Springfield and Concordia Lutheran in Conover, North Carolina. Erma embodied the spirit of Christ and was a servant and friend to all who knew her.

Erma is survived by her two cherished daughters, Renee (Ted) Karre of Newton, North Carolina, and Amy (John) Spencer of Jackson; and five treasured grandchildren, Ashlyn (Wayne) Arthur of Philadelphia, Sydney Karre of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Paul Karre of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Savannah Spencer of Waco, Texas, and Erin Spencer of Jackson.