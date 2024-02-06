Erma Green

Erma Lee Wagoner Green, daughter of Mathew Johnson and Pauline Casey Reinbott, was born June 9, 1945, in California and departed her life Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, at the age of 79 years.

She was a former head cook at the Oran School District and a resident of Cape Girardeau.

On April 24, 1982, she was united in marriage to Tony “Too Tall” Wagoner. He preceded her in death Jan. 2, 2005. She was then united in marriage to Jim Green on Oct. 7, 2017, in Gordonville. He survivors of the home in Cape Girardeau.

Besides her husband, survivors include one son, Aaron (Sarah) Wagoner of Morley; two daughters, Trish (Tom) Klipfel of Benton and Kelly Penrose Moyers of Cape Girardeau; seven grandchildren, Gavin Penrose, Sean Klipfel, Seth Klipfel, Olivia Wagoner, Temper Wagoner, Carsen Moyers and Piper Wagoner; three great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Lawson and Blakely Klipfel; and several nieces and nephews.