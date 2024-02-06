All sections
ObituariesJanuary 14, 2025

Erma Green

Erma Lee Wagoner Green, a former head cook at Oran School District, passed away at 79. She is survived by her husband, Jim Green, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services on Jan. 16.

Erma Green
Erma Green

Erma Lee Wagoner Green, daughter of Mathew Johnson and Pauline Casey Reinbott, was born June 9, 1945, in California and departed her life Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, at the age of 79 years.

She was a former head cook at the Oran School District and a resident of Cape Girardeau.

On April 24, 1982, she was united in marriage to Tony “Too Tall” Wagoner. He preceded her in death Jan. 2, 2005. She was then united in marriage to Jim Green on Oct. 7, 2017, in Gordonville. He survivors of the home in Cape Girardeau.

Besides her husband, survivors include one son, Aaron (Sarah) Wagoner of Morley; two daughters, Trish (Tom) Klipfel of Benton and Kelly Penrose Moyers of Cape Girardeau; seven grandchildren, Gavin Penrose, Sean Klipfel, Seth Klipfel, Olivia Wagoner, Temper Wagoner, Carsen Moyers and Piper Wagoner; three great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Lawson and Blakely Klipfel; and several nieces and nephews.

Erma was also preceded in death by one sister, Legretta Harris, and one great-grandson Klipfel.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Oran.

Funeral will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Forrest Hills Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Morley.

Online condolences may be shared at www.amick-burnettfuneralchapels.com.

