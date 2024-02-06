Emma Lou Long, 78, of Cape Girardeau passed away Sunday, March 16, 2025, at the Lutheran Home. She was born Jan. 2, 1947, in Cape Girardeau to the late Charles Schlimme and Alberta Slaughter.
Emma Lou loved to take walks and enjoy nature. She worked for several years at Sam’s Club in Cape Girardeau as a door greeter. Emma loved talking and always had a bright smile on her face. Family meant a lot to Emma, and she spent as much time with her children and grandchildren as she could. She attended Discover Life Church in Cape Girardeau. Emma Lou was married to Jerry Don Long.
Survivors include a son, Brian Long; siblings, Roy Lee Schlimme, Jim Schlimme and Joyce James; and grandchildren, Maria and John Micheal Scott Bauer, Scott Austin William Long, Kylah Long and Ashley Dawn Long.
Emma was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Robin Blevins; and sister, Dorothy Ledermann.
Services will be at the Hutchings-Pendergrass Funeral Chapel in Marble Hill. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 19. Funeral will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 20. Burial will follow at McGuire Cemetery near Burfordville.
