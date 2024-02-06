Emma Lou Long, 78, of Cape Girardeau passed away Sunday, March 16, 2025, at the Lutheran Home. She was born Jan. 2, 1947, in Cape Girardeau to the late Charles Schlimme and Alberta Slaughter.

Emma Lou loved to take walks and enjoy nature. She worked for several years at Sam’s Club in Cape Girardeau as a door greeter. Emma loved talking and always had a bright smile on her face. Family meant a lot to Emma, and she spent as much time with her children and grandchildren as she could. She attended Discover Life Church in Cape Girardeau. Emma Lou was married to Jerry Don Long.