Emilie Wendel

Emilie Louise Wendel, 81, of Jackson was called to her heavenly home Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. For several years, she referred to the Lutheran Home as her home, where she made friends with all she met.

She was born Nov. 21, 1943, in Brownsville, Texas, and was baptized May 7, 1945, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Corpus Christi, Texas. At a very young age, she and her sister, Molly, were adopted by a loving couple, Lloyd and Hazel Propst. When Emilie was 6, her family moved to St. Louis. The next move, at age 12, was to the Oak Ridge community, where Emilie attended Oak Ridge R-6 Schools, graduating in 1962.

She and Gary Wendel were married July 10, 1965, and celebrated 55 years of marriage prior to Gary’s passing Feb. 1, 2022. Their son, Brandon Jacob Wendel, born Jan. 7, 1982, was the joy of their life. Brandon left this world too soon, on May 15, 2010.

Emilie worked at Cox Dime Store in Jackson and the Jackson Hosiery Mill. She then worked 32 years for Southwestern Bell Telephone in Cape Girardeau.

After retirement, she became part of the Southwestern Bell Pioneers and maintained friendships with co-workers. The Pioneers volunteered at the veterans home by helping residents with board games and bingo. She also volunteered with the Older Adult Program at Lutheran Family and Children's Services in Cape Girardeau, by helping adults experiencing early onset dementia.

Emilie was a member of Emanuel United Church of Christ in Jackson, its choir and the women’s organization.