Emilie Wendel

Emilie Louise Wendel, 81, of Jackson was called to her heavenly home Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. For several years, she referred to the Lutheran Home as her home, where she made friends with all she met.
She was born Nov. 21, 1943, in Brownsville, Texas, and was baptized May 7, 1945, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Corpus Christi, Texas. At a very young age, she and her sister, Molly, were adopted by a loving couple, Lloyd and Hazel Propst. When Emilie was 6, her family moved to St. Louis. The next move, at age 12, was to the Oak Ridge community, where Emilie attended Oak Ridge R-6 Schools, graduating in 1962.
She and Gary Wendel were married July 10, 1965, and celebrated 55 years of marriage prior to Gary’s passing Feb. 1, 2022. Their son, Brandon Jacob Wendel, born Jan. 7, 1982, was the joy of their life. Brandon left this world too soon, on May 15, 2010.
Emilie worked at Cox Dime Store in Jackson and the Jackson Hosiery Mill. She then worked 32 years for Southwestern Bell Telephone in Cape Girardeau.
After retirement, she became part of the Southwestern Bell Pioneers and maintained friendships with co-workers. The Pioneers volunteered at the veterans home by helping residents with board games and bingo. She also volunteered with the Older Adult Program at Lutheran Family and Children's Services in Cape Girardeau, by helping adults experiencing early onset dementia.
Emilie was a member of Emanuel United Church of Christ in Jackson, its choir and the women’s organization.
Emilie enjoyed fishing, but her favorite hobby was bowling. For more than 20 years, she bowled with the Jackson Women's Bowling League. Her team traveled many years to area bowling competitions in Missouri and neighboring states. Great "girls' trips"!
Loving survivors include her grandson, Aidin Jacob Wendel of Perryville, who was her delight and joy; sister, Molly Strickland, who walked through life's joys and challenges with her; Molly’s husband, John Strickland, her best buddy, sharing the same birthday and celebrating them together over 50 years; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins and a wealth of friends from her school days and work career. Rest in God's sweet peace, Emilie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Hazel Propst; brothers, Michael Schubert and Patrick (Claudine) Schubert; and sister-in-law, Ruth Wendel Lane.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, 2at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson and from 9:30 a.m. to service time Monday, Feb. 3, at Emanuel United Church of Christ in Jackson.
The Revs. Josh Rau and Sam Roethemeyer will conduct the funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at the church. Interment will follow at St. James United Church of Christ Cemetery in Tilsit.
If considering a memorial contribution, the family suggests Emmanuel United Church of Christ or the donor’s church or charity of choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab above Emilie’s obituary at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.
