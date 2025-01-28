Emilie Wendel

Emilie L. Wendel, 81, of Jackson died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.
The Revs. Josh Rau and Sam Roethemeyer will conduct the funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at Emanuel United Church of Christ in Jackson. Interment will follow in St. James United Church of Christ Cemetery in Tilsit.
