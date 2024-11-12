Elaine Ruehling

FROHNA — Elaine Pearl Ruehling, 85, of Frohna passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at the Independence Care Center of Perry County.
She was born Jan. 21, 1939, in Frohna to Edmund and Norma Fischer Mueller.
Elaine and Donald Ruehling were married Nov. 28, 1959, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Frohna. He preceded her in death March 8, 2014.
She worked as a lab technician for many hospitals and also as a phlebotomist for American Red Cross.
Elaine was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church in Frohna, where she was a member of the church choir and served as a church organist for many years.
She was a talented artist in both painting and drawing. She enjoyed gardening and traveling, but her greatest joy was her grandchildren and spending time with them.
Survivors include a son, Stuart (Becky) Ruehling, and two grandchildren, Zach Ruehling and Abby Ruehling, all of Frohna.
Elaine was also preceded in death by her parents; sister, Evelyn R. Meyr; and brother, Donald Mueller.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, and will continue from 6:30 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Frohna.
Funeral will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the church, with the Rev. Paul Hoemann officiating. Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to Journey Hospice or United in Christ Lutheran School.
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandyoungfuneralhome.com.
