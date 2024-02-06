Edna Ziegler

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas — Edna Lou Ziegler, 84, of Midlothian, formerly of Cape Girardeau, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at her home, surrounded by her husband and daughters.

She was born Sept. 30, 1940, in Hayti to Anna Mae Shelby and Nathanial "Nick" Downing. She and Richard A. Ziegler were married Oct. 6, 1962, at Sacred Heart Church in Caruthersville.

Edna attended nursing school in Memphis, Tennessee, and was a registered nurse working in her early years at Saint Francis Medical Center and later as a oncology nurse in Texas. She was an extremely talented quilter and crocheter and also enjoyed painting.

She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Richard Aloysius Ziegler, as well as four daughters, Milissa (Scott) Culbertson and Beth Soltis, both of Port Charlotte, Florida, Kristina (Gerhardt) Perry of Port Kent, New York, and Allison (Curtis) Huckstep of Midlothian. She was blessed with 10 grandchildren, Corey, Chelsea and Christian Culbertson, Olivia and Otto Soltis, Chandler and Maddie Perry, and Trista, Paige and Hayden Huckstep; and one great-grandson, Wrenn Poe. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, as well as great-nieces and -nephews and their families, David Ziegler of Cape Girardeau, goddaughter Debbie Ziegler (Tim) Beussink of Gordonville; Josh (Tara) Beussink, Amzie and Kenna; Nathan (Emily) Beussink, Cameron and Anniston; Kevin and Sheila (Beussink) Ziegler of Gordonville; Brianna (Kevin) Dittlinger and Devin Ziegler; Cathy Ziegler Welter of Jackson; and Kaitlynn Hoffenberger.