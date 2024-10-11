All sections
October 14, 2024

Edmond Loness

Edmond Loness, 74, of Jackson, passed away on Oct. 11, 2024. Visitation is set for Oct. 21-22 at Ford and Young Funeral Home, Perryville, with a funeral service on Oct. 22.

Edmond Loness, 74, of Jackson died Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, at his residence.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville and will continue from 8 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the funeral home.

Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Eric Laffoon officiating.

Burial will be at Home Cemetery in Perryville.

