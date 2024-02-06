Edmond Ellsworth

Edmond Eugene Ellsworth, passed away Saturday, March 1, 2025, at Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau.

He was born Feb. 3, 1934, in Dexter to George D. and Opal V. Gidcumb Ellsworth. He was united in marriage to Bernice Crawford on Oct. 7, 1957, in Springfield, Illinois. She preceded him in death Feb. 8, 1987.

Edmond attended school in Malden. He was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War from July 22, 1954, until he was honorably discharged July 21, 1962. After his time in the military, he returned to his family in Chicago and worked for Stewart Warner Corp., a manufacturer of instrumentation gauges for automobiles. After his wife, Bernice, passed away in 1987, he moved to the Malden area to be closer to family.

Loving survivors include a daughter, Sherry Ponce De Leon Ellsworth of Sesser, Illinois; two grandchildren, Luis E. Ponce de Leon and Michelangelo Ponce de Leon; great-grandchildren, Naomi, Nicholas, Giovanni, Luis R. and Gianna Ponce de Leon; a great-great-grandchild, Luis R. Ponce de Leon IV (his mom Alyssa); two stepdaughters, Janet Immordino and Karin Wyatt; stepgrandchildren, Salvador Immordino, Rachel Crawford Immordino Bee, Christopher, Brandon, Constance and Matthew Lee Powers Jr. and Mark Powers; great-stepgrandchildren, Legend, Cali and Gabriel Powers.

Other survivors include many close nieces and nephews, as well as great-nieces and -nephews. He leaves behind two lifelong friends, Bobby Hix and Judy Barker; two sisters-in-law, Joyce Ellsworth and Marie Ellsworth; two brothers-in-law, Jerry Crawford and Bobby Crawford; a very loving niece, Tammy Garrison; and lifelong friend cousin, Ruth Siffer.

In addition to his wife, Bernice, Edmond was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Buford, Robert, George, Morris and James Ellsworth; sisters, Clara Mae Little, Evelyn “Widge” Ellsworth and Bonnie Akridge.