Edgar McAuley

Edgar Conner McAuley, 78, of Cape Girardeau died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, at Chateau Girardeau.

He was born June 3, 1946, in Cape Girardeau to Mac and Betty Conner McAuley. He and Ellen Ott were married June 11, 1983, in St. Louis.

Edgar was a member of Knights of Columbus Council No. 1111 and American Radio Relay League.

Survivors include his wife, Ellen McAuley of Cape Girardeau; two sons, Chris (Valerie) McAuley of Jackson and Andrew McAuley of Cape Girardeau; sister, Jane McAuley (Dianna Vera) of Grand Junction, Colorado; and three grandchildren, Connor McAuley, Seth McAuley and Christian McAuley.