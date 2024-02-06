All sections
ObituariesJanuary 10, 2025

Edgar McAuley

Edgar Conner McAuley, 78, of Cape Girardeau passed away Jan. 4, 2025. A devoted family man and community member, he is survived by his wife, children and grandchildren. Services set for Jan. 12.

story image illustation

Edgar Conner McAuley, 78, of Cape Girardeau died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, at Chateau Girardeau.

He was born June 3, 1946, in Cape Girardeau to Mac and Betty Conner McAuley. He and Ellen Ott were married June 11, 1983, in St. Louis.

Edgar was a member of Knights of Columbus Council No. 1111 and American Radio Relay League.

Survivors include his wife, Ellen McAuley of Cape Girardeau; two sons, Chris (Valerie) McAuley of Jackson and Andrew McAuley of Cape Girardeau; sister, Jane McAuley (Dianna Vera) of Grand Junction, Colorado; and three grandchildren, Connor McAuley, Seth McAuley and Christian McAuley.

Edgar was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James R. McAuley; and a grandchild, Gracelynn McAuley.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.

Funeral will follow at noon Sunday, Jan. 12, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Ron Watts officiating. Private burial will be at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.

Memorial contributions may be given to Tailor Institute for Autism, 528 Helena Ave., Cape Girardeau, MO 63701.

Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.

