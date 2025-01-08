Edgar McAuley

Edgar Conner McAuley, 78, of Cape Girardeau died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, at Chateau Girardeau.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.
Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Ron Watts officiating. Private burial will be at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.
Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
