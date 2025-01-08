All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
ObituariesJanuary 8, 2025

Edgar McAuley

Edgar Conner McAuley, 78, of Cape Girardeau died Jan. 4, 2025. Visitation and funeral services will be held Jan. 12 at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home.

story image illustation

Edgar Conner McAuley, 78, of Cape Girardeau died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, at Chateau Girardeau.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Ron Watts officiating. Private burial will be at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.

Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Richard Koch
ObituariesJan. 8
Richard Koch
Jeanie Moore
ObituariesJan. 8
Jeanie Moore
Jane DeGuire Stephens
ObituariesJan. 8
Jane DeGuire Stephens
Carl Ritter Sr.
ObituariesJan. 8
Carl Ritter Sr.
Paul Essner
ObituariesJan. 7
Paul Essner
Kent Kinchen
ObituariesJan. 7
Kent Kinchen
Glenda Bullinger
ObituariesJan. 6
Glenda Bullinger
Lee Chesnick
ObituariesJan. 6
Lee Chesnick
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy