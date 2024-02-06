Obit for Eddie Todd of Cape Girardeau was called home to his eternal home Sunday, March 9, 2025.

He was born June 8, 1968, in Green Bay, Wisconsin, to Jackie and Marie Todd. His life was one of joy, dedication and love for his family and community.

Eddy was preceded in death by his father, Jackie Todd, and nephew, Bradley Carr.

He is survived by his loving mother, Marie Todd; his cherished daughter, Samantha (Patrick) Porto; and his beloved son, Seth Todd. Eddy was eagerly anticipating the arrival of his grandson, Gianni, due April 4, and the joy of welcoming this new life into the world.

Eddy graduated from Cape Girardeau Central High School in 1988, where he made lifelong friendships that he cherished deeply. These bonds carried him through the years and were a testament to his warm and engaging personality.

His siblings — Abby (Joe) Popp, Jay (Gina) Todd and Joy (Scott) Burnette — remember him as a devoted brother who added excitement to everyday life, kept them on their toes and brought laughter and warmth into their lives.

Eddy's nieces and nephews — Jackie McAllister, Jessie Vinyard, Rikki McCarthy, Camille Todd, Alexis Johnson, William Popp, Nicholas Todd and Michael Todd — along with many great nieces and nephews, will forever cherish the memories of their Uncle Eddy.