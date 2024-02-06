Obit for Eddie Todd of Cape Girardeau was called home to his eternal home Sunday, March 9, 2025.
He was born June 8, 1968, in Green Bay, Wisconsin, to Jackie and Marie Todd. His life was one of joy, dedication and love for his family and community.
Eddy was preceded in death by his father, Jackie Todd, and nephew, Bradley Carr.
He is survived by his loving mother, Marie Todd; his cherished daughter, Samantha (Patrick) Porto; and his beloved son, Seth Todd. Eddy was eagerly anticipating the arrival of his grandson, Gianni, due April 4, and the joy of welcoming this new life into the world.
Eddy graduated from Cape Girardeau Central High School in 1988, where he made lifelong friendships that he cherished deeply. These bonds carried him through the years and were a testament to his warm and engaging personality.
His siblings — Abby (Joe) Popp, Jay (Gina) Todd and Joy (Scott) Burnette — remember him as a devoted brother who added excitement to everyday life, kept them on their toes and brought laughter and warmth into their lives.
Eddy's nieces and nephews — Jackie McAllister, Jessie Vinyard, Rikki McCarthy, Camille Todd, Alexis Johnson, William Popp, Nicholas Todd and Michael Todd — along with many great nieces and nephews, will forever cherish the memories of their Uncle Eddy.
For nearly 20 years, Eddy took immense pride in his work with the Department of Public Safety at Southeast Missouri State University. His dedication to keeping the River Campus safe was unwavering, and he found joy in watching the students create and perform throughout the night hours while he diligently kept their halls safe.
Eddy was known for his extraordinary athletic abilities and unique hobbies. He excelled in ice skating, scuba diving, skateboarding, soccer, football, softball and even ping pong. His passion for sports was matched by his deep love for dogs and animals. Eddy's compassionate nature and joyful heart endeared him to all who knew him, and his laugh was a source of comfort and happiness.
Although Eddy's time with his loved ones has come to an end, his spirit will live on in the hearts of those he touched. His family, friends and colleagues will continue to celebrate his life, remembering the childlike wonder he carried with him and the joy he spread wherever he went.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Eddy M. Todd Memorial Scholarship, c/o Southeast Missouri University Foundation, One University Plaza MS 7300, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 or by designating the scholarship at www.semo.edu/give.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 12, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 13, at St. Vincent's Catholic Church in Cape Girardeau. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.