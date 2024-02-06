Eddie Harris

Eddie Joel Harris, son of Billy Eugene and Mary Ann Crites Harris, was born Nov. 11, 1957, in Cape Girardeau and departed his life Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at his home in Scott City at the age of 67 years.

He worked for the Dana Corp. for 15 years and retired from Havco Wood Products in Scott City after 10 years of employment.

Eddie was an avid sports fan, especially football, and followed all professional Missouri teams. He was a super fan of the Kansas City Chiefs his entire life and loved family, sons, grandsons and his daughter-in-law. Eddie was a true family man and was of the Catholic faith.

On June 4, 1983, he was united in marriage to Kimberly McMillan in Scott City. She survives of the home in Scott City.

Besides his wife, survivors include two sons, Nathan (Kassie) Harris of Scott City and Zachary Harris of Jackson; two brothers, Alex (Jan) Harris and Randy (Janet) Harris; one sister, Kathy Spies; three grandchildren, Nicholas, Simon and Charlie Harris; father- and mother-in-law, Billy (Jane) McMillan; nieces and nephews, Danny (Darlene) McMillan, Dayne (Ashley) Cherry, Dylan (Danyelle) Cherry, Ian Bolton, Cayleigh (Zach) Owens, Ryan (Chelsie) Harris and Krista Spies; great-nephews and -nieces, Taylor McMillan, Maylene Cherry, Ollie Owens, Millie Owens, Hadley Harris and Evie Harris; brothers-in-law, Dennis (Debora) McMillan, Ronnie (Debbie) McMillan and Jim (Sharon) McMillan; and sisters-in-law, Ruth McMillan and Rhonda (Bill) Bolton.