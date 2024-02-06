Earnest Bird, 72, of Cape Girardeau died Friday, Nov. 8, 2024.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 23, at Greater Dimension Ministries in Cape Girardeau.
Funeral service will follow at noon Saturday, Nov. 23, at the church, with Bishop Calvin Bird officiating. Burial will be at Fairmount Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.
Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.