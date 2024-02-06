All sections
ObituariesNovember 12, 2024

Earnest Bird

Earnest Bird, 72, of Cape Girardeau died Nov. 8, 2024. Services will be Nov. 23 at Greater Dimension Ministries, with burial at Fairmount Cemetery.

Earnest Bird, 72, of Cape Girardeau died Friday, Nov. 8, 2024.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 23, at Greater Dimension Ministries in Cape Girardeau.

Funeral service will follow at noon Saturday, Nov. 23, at the church, with Bishop Calvin Bird officiating. Burial will be at Fairmount Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.

Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

