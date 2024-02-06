Earl D. Caid, 78, passed away peacefully the afternoon of Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at his home in Cape Girardeau.

Born Sept. 3, 1946, in Carnegie, Oklahoma, and baptized in the Baptist faith, he was the son of Wilbur and Marjorie Caid.

He graduated from Charleston High School in 1964, then attended Memphis State University. He served our country as a member of the Army National Guard for six years.

Earl worked for Procter & Gamble as an electrical and instrumentation technician for 30 years, then utilized his expertise in the field working as a contractor in the manufacturing industry, where he traveled to Miami and New Jersey. Upon retirement in Florida, Earl continued his never-ending thirst for knowledge by becoming a licensed real estate agent and enjoyed many hours with Patti traveling by RV and working in a multitude of state parks.

Earl was an early adopter of technology and enjoyed working with computers, always learning the latest software and gadgets. Another one of Earl’s passions was fishing, which he enjoyed in Missouri and in Florida, where they called home for 21 years.